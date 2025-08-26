Celebrate Onam with Kappa Chakka Kandhari's Exquisite Onasadhya at Home

Chennai, 26th August 2025: This Onam, the award-winning Kerala specialty restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari invites you to indulge in traditional festivities at home. Known for its authentic recipes, the restaurant presents its grand Onasadhya 2025—a 26-dish vegetarian feast prepared with premium ingredients sourced directly from Kerala.

To ease the festive burden, Kappa Chakka Kandhari launches a pre-booked takeaway service for Onasadhya, ensuring families celebrate without the hassle of cooking. Priced at ₹8,000, the package serves 5 to 6 people, delivered fresh and meticulously packed in traditional tiffin boxes.

Complementing the feast, a specially curated Onam Gift Box at ₹1,900 and a selection of Payasam in 500ml bottles or combo packs are on offer. Whether dining at home or visiting the restaurant in Chennai or Bengaluru, Kappa Chakka Kandhari makes this Onam a flavorful celebration of togetherness.

(With inputs from agencies.)