Left Menu

Celebrate Onam with Kappa Chakka Kandhari's Exquisite Onasadhya at Home

Kappa Chakka Kandhari offers an authentic Onasadhya experience at home during Onam. Priced at ₹8,000, this 26-dish feast serves 5-6 people and comes in traditional tiffin boxes. Guests can also purchase a curated Onam Gift Box and pre-order Payasam, enhancing the festive flavor and spirit of Onam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:13 IST
Celebrate Onam with Kappa Chakka Kandhari's Exquisite Onasadhya at Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, 26th August 2025: This Onam, the award-winning Kerala specialty restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari invites you to indulge in traditional festivities at home. Known for its authentic recipes, the restaurant presents its grand Onasadhya 2025—a 26-dish vegetarian feast prepared with premium ingredients sourced directly from Kerala.

To ease the festive burden, Kappa Chakka Kandhari launches a pre-booked takeaway service for Onasadhya, ensuring families celebrate without the hassle of cooking. Priced at ₹8,000, the package serves 5 to 6 people, delivered fresh and meticulously packed in traditional tiffin boxes.

Complementing the feast, a specially curated Onam Gift Box at ₹1,900 and a selection of Payasam in 500ml bottles or combo packs are on offer. Whether dining at home or visiting the restaurant in Chennai or Bengaluru, Kappa Chakka Kandhari makes this Onam a flavorful celebration of togetherness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

 Global
2
Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

 Global
3
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

 India
4
Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025