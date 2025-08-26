SWA Designer Lab: Where Tradition Meets Innovation in Diamond Jewellery

SWA Diamonds, a brand acclaimed for its purity and innovative approach in natural diamond jewellery, has launched the 'SWA Designer Lab' in Kerala and Mumbai. The lab aims to revolutionize jewellery design by fostering creativity and individuality, offering state-of-the-art equipment and support from respected Italian and Indian designers.

Renowned for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, SWA Diamonds integrates traditional Indian heritage with modern design trends. This new initiative seeks to create a collaborative environment for both established and emerging designers, further expanding SWA's influence in the diamond jewellery sector.

Director Abdul Gafur Anadiyan highlights the lab as a fusion of storytelling and artistry, blending legacy and innovation. SWA, already a Guinness World Record holder for the most diamonds in a ring, continues to honor India's rich diamond heritage and aims to captivate a global audience with its unique creations.

(With inputs from agencies.)