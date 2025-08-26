Left Menu

SWA Designer Lab: Where Tradition Meets Innovation in Diamond Jewellery

SWA Diamonds has opened the SWA Designer Lab in Kerala and Mumbai, fostering creativity in natural diamond jewellery design. Collaborations between Indian and Italian designers will guide new designers in this innovative space. The lab embodies SWA's focus on tradition, innovation, and individual expression through expert craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:42 IST
SWA Designer Lab: Where Tradition Meets Innovation in Diamond Jewellery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SWA Diamonds, a brand acclaimed for its purity and innovative approach in natural diamond jewellery, has launched the 'SWA Designer Lab' in Kerala and Mumbai. The lab aims to revolutionize jewellery design by fostering creativity and individuality, offering state-of-the-art equipment and support from respected Italian and Indian designers.

Renowned for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, SWA Diamonds integrates traditional Indian heritage with modern design trends. This new initiative seeks to create a collaborative environment for both established and emerging designers, further expanding SWA's influence in the diamond jewellery sector.

Director Abdul Gafur Anadiyan highlights the lab as a fusion of storytelling and artistry, blending legacy and innovation. SWA, already a Guinness World Record holder for the most diamonds in a ring, continues to honor India's rich diamond heritage and aims to captivate a global audience with its unique creations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security inc...

 Global
2
Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO say...

 Colombia
3
Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research by CCMB scientists

Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research b...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025