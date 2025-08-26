Left Menu

Political Furor Over Space Travel Allegations

CPI(M) leader MA Baby criticized BJP’s Anurag Thakur for suggesting Hindu god Hanuman as the first space traveler, calling it an assault on rationality and science. Baby emphasized the need for scientific investment, accusing Thakur of mocking science. Thakur made these claims at a National Space Day event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:57 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has sharply criticized BJP leader Anurag Thakur's controversial statement suggesting that the Hindu god Hanuman might have been the first space traveler. The remark was made during an event in Himachal Pradesh, sparking a political backlash.

On social media, Baby accused Thakur of 'mocking science' and undermining the scientific temper embedded in India's Constitution. He urged for increased investment in scientific research and education instead of promoting 'anti-science theatrics.'

Thakur's comments were made while speaking to students at a National Space Day event. He playfully questioned the audience about the first space traveler, ultimately suggesting Hanuman, drawing responses of disbelief and criticism from various quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

