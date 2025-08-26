Left Menu

Pop Star Love: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media. The couple revealed the news alongside photos of Kelce proposing in a garden. Their romance began in 2023, and Swift's upcoming album is set for release on October 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL athlete Travis Kelce are officially engaged, as the couple shared the joyous news through a social media post on Tuesday. Declaring their impending nuptials, they referred to themselves as 'your English teacher and your gym teacher,' adding a touch of humor to the announcement.

The engagement photos featured the couple in a picturesque garden of pink and rose flowers. Taylor Swift's song 'So High School' played in the background, capturing over 1.8 million likes within just 20 minutes. The National Football League also extended their congratulations to the happy pair.

The duo, both 35, embarked on their romantic journey in 2023 following Swift's performance at Arrowhead Stadium. Their public appearances together have been highly publicized, with Kelce frequently spotted at Swift's Eras Tour events. Swift's forthcoming album, themed around an uplifting life narrative, is set to launch on October 3.

