India to Host FIDE World Cup 2025 After Two Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India will host the FIDE World Cup 2025, marking the tournament's return to the country after more than two decades.

In a statement on X, Modi highlighted the rising popularity of chess among young people and expressed his optimism that the event will feature thrilling matches showcasing the skills of top-tier players from around the globe.

The World Cup, scheduled in Goa from October 30 to November 27, will offer a generous USD two million prize fund and three coveted slots for next year's candidates. The competition will see participation from notable players, including world champion D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, and R Praggnanandhaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)