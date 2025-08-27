Celebrating Harmony at Paryushan Mahaparva 2025

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extolled Indian culture for its emphasis on life, harmony, and coexistence during the 'Paryushan Mahaparva 2025'. The festival, pivotal in Jainism, focuses on seeking and giving forgiveness. Fadnavis described it as an experience rooted in devotion, discipline, and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the enduring values of Indian culture, naming life, harmony, and coexistence as its core tenets during his address at the 'Paryushan Mahaparva 2025'.

The event, organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, stands as a vital Jain festival centered around seeking and granting forgiveness.

Fadnavis described the festival as an unforgettable journey through devotion, discipline, and compassion, underscoring the societal duty to nurture and protect all life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

