Celebrating Harmony at Paryushan Mahaparva 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extolled Indian culture for its emphasis on life, harmony, and coexistence during the 'Paryushan Mahaparva 2025'. The festival, pivotal in Jainism, focuses on seeking and giving forgiveness. Fadnavis described it as an experience rooted in devotion, discipline, and compassion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:17 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the enduring values of Indian culture, naming life, harmony, and coexistence as its core tenets during his address at the 'Paryushan Mahaparva 2025'.
The event, organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, stands as a vital Jain festival centered around seeking and granting forgiveness.
Fadnavis described the festival as an unforgettable journey through devotion, discipline, and compassion, underscoring the societal duty to nurture and protect all life.
