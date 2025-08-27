Celebrating Harmony at Paryushan Mahaparva 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the enduring values of Indian culture, naming life, harmony, and coexistence as its core tenets during his address at the 'Paryushan Mahaparva 2025'.

The event, organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, stands as a vital Jain festival centered around seeking and granting forgiveness.

Fadnavis described the festival as an unforgettable journey through devotion, discipline, and compassion, underscoring the societal duty to nurture and protect all life.

(With inputs from agencies.)