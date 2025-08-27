Kerala's Ayyappa Sangamam: A Cultural Confluence Amid Political Tensions
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assured that BJP's threats won't hinder the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. The BJP warned against Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's participation. The event, organized by Travancore Devaswom Board, proceeds amid political debates over its timing and intentions, just ahead of Kerala polls.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has firmly responded to the BJP's threats regarding the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, stating that such menaces will not obstruct the event. The Sangamam, a significant cultural gathering, is organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations.
The controversy erupted after BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded apologies from Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for alleged insults to Hindus, warning of resistance if they partake in the event. Additionally, Chandrasekhar insists the Kerala government withdraw cases against those opposing women's entry into the Sabarimala shrine.
CM Vijayan clarified the state's role in the event as supportive rather than organizational, ensuring it proceeds without disruption. He highlighted Sabarimala as a unifying place of worship and rebuffed criticisms from both BJP and Congress, calling for communal harmony as the event proceeds.
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise: Annamalai Challenges Stalin in Bihar
World Events Unraveled: From Legal Battles to International Tensions
UPDATE 2-Apple to hold fall event on September 9, new iPhones expected
RSS Chief Bhagwat Unveils Vision for India as Global Leader at Centenary Event
Asian Shooting Championship: Sift Kaur Samra extends dominance, strikes gold in women's 50m rifle 3 positions event