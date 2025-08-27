Sophie Turner Reflects on Controversial Scene in Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner discusses a controversial marital rape scene from Game of Thrones, highlighting the importance of shining a light on sensitive topics. The actor stresses the need for trigger warnings if the series were released today and expresses a desire to tackle more unique and impactful projects.
Renowned English actor Sophie Turner, best known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the hit television series Game of Thrones, has openly discussed the show's controversial marital rape scene.
In a candid interview with Flaunt Magazine, Turner addressed the difficult scene from the fifth season's episode 'Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken,' where her character Sansa Stark is assaulted by her husband Ramsay Bolton. Expressing her views, Turner revealed the scene highlighted an important issue despite its potential to trigger viewers.
Looking forward, the actor, who faced similar challenges in the initial seasons of the series, aims to continue her journey by exploring unique narratives, including her roles in the upcoming film 'The Dreadful' and the Prime Video series 'Steal.'
