Left Menu

Top 5 Astrologers in India to Watch in 2025

India remains a leader in astrology, offering guidance for life's challenges. This article highlights the top 5 astrologers in India for 2025, including Dr. Hemant Barua and Acharya Indu Prakash. Revered for their expertise and accuracy, these professionals provide clarity in career, relationships, and finances through astro-insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:19 IST
Top 5 Astrologers in India to Watch in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India is renowned for its profound impact on astrology, serving as a beacon for those seeking guidance. The nation's top astrologers offer expertise in areas like career and relationships.

Notably, Dr. Hemant Barua, acclaimed for his Vedic astrology mastery and innovations, leads the list of experts along with other distinguished practitioners like Acharya Indu Prakash.

These astrologers combine tradition and modern techniques, helping individuals navigate personal and professional realms with precision-based insights for 2025 and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

 India
2
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

 Global
3
Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

 Global
4
Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025