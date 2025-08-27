Left Menu

Delhi's Progress: Prayers for Prosperity on Ganesh Chaturthi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Ganesh Mandir on Ganesh Chaturthi to pray for the city's progress and the removal of obstacles. She extended her wishes to citizens across India and asked for the divine intervention of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:37 IST
Rekha Gupta
  Country:
  India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Ganesh Mandir on Baba Kharag Singh Marg to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The event marked a solemn moment of hope and unity, as Gupta prayed for the city's advancement and the elimination of hurdles impeding progress.

Addressing reporters, the chief minister extended her wishes to all citizens of India, expressing her hope that the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh would help resolve collective challenges. 'May Lord Ganesh guide Delhi on the path of progress; I have prayed to remove all obstacles we face,' said Gupta.

Accompanying the chief minister were NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and other officials, sharing in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival observed nationwide to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha, heralded as the deity of wisdom and the remover of obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

