Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Its Roots in Spiritual Tourism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlights the significance of ancient temple architectures in the design of India's Parliament. At a spiritual conclave, he emphasized India’s rich cultural heritage and its role in global tourism. Efforts are underway to position Ujjain as a global religious tourism hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Its Roots in Spiritual Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the influence of ancient temple architecture on Indian democracy, highlighting that the Parliament's design is inspired by temples from Morena and Vidisha. Speaking at the Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave 'Rooh-Mantic', he stressed the importance of cultural heritage in India's tourism growth.

Yadav noted Ujjain's historical significance, describing it as 'a city of time,' while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accelerated spiritual tourism across India. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised India's enduring culture, noting the increasing number of tourists as the state strives for development.

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a tourism boom, with Ujjain leading among spiritual destinations. The state is investing in infrastructure to further boost visitor numbers. This growth indicates the region's potential to become a global spiritual tourism center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of different faiths: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of d...

 India
2
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

 India
3
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
4
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025