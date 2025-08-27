Madhya Pradesh Strengthens Its Roots in Spiritual Tourism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the influence of ancient temple architecture on Indian democracy, highlighting that the Parliament's design is inspired by temples from Morena and Vidisha. Speaking at the Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave 'Rooh-Mantic', he stressed the importance of cultural heritage in India's tourism growth.

Yadav noted Ujjain's historical significance, describing it as 'a city of time,' while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accelerated spiritual tourism across India. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised India's enduring culture, noting the increasing number of tourists as the state strives for development.

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a tourism boom, with Ujjain leading among spiritual destinations. The state is investing in infrastructure to further boost visitor numbers. This growth indicates the region's potential to become a global spiritual tourism center.

