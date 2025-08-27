Left Menu

Lakshmi Menon’s Legal Drama: A Star Caught in Controversy

Lakshmi Menon and three others are entangled in a legal storm, accused of abducting and assaulting an IT professional after a bar dispute. The incident, occurring in Ernakulam, led to judicial actions. Menon is granted anticipatory bail, while her companions face custody.

Renowned actor Lakshmi Menon finds herself at the center of a legal controversy, as she faces accusations of abduction and assault alongside three others following an altercation with an IT professional in Ernakulam.

The Kerala High Court granted Menon anticipatory bail, offering her protection from arrest, while the remaining accused were taken into custody. The incident allegedly took place near a railway bridge on August 24, escalating into a confrontation marked by verbal abuse and forced confinement.

Authorities have registered a case citing various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reflecting the gravity of the offenses, as the community watches the unfolding drama with keen interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

