Left Menu

Nashik Celebrates Ganeshotsav with Reverberating Festivity

In Nashik, Maharashtra, the Ganeshotsav festival started with great vigor as devotees brought Ganesh idols to pandals and homes. The celebrations featured drum beats, spirited dances, and chants for wisdom and prosperity. Markets bustled with activity as people purchased materials for worship and decoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:02 IST
Nashik Celebrates Ganeshotsav with Reverberating Festivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ganeshotsav, celebrated with immense fervor, began in Nashik district, Maharashtra, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesh idols to pandals and homes.

The district's urban and rural areas pulsated with drum beats and chants as the elephant-headed deity commenced his 10-day annual visit.

Crowded markets and elaborate security arrangements marked the celebrations, reflecting immense devotion and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

Delhi's Green Revolution: Clearing Landfill Sites by 2026

 India
2
Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge

 India
3
Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

 India
4
Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025