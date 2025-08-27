Nashik Celebrates Ganeshotsav with Reverberating Festivity
In Nashik, Maharashtra, the Ganeshotsav festival started with great vigor as devotees brought Ganesh idols to pandals and homes. The celebrations featured drum beats, spirited dances, and chants for wisdom and prosperity. Markets bustled with activity as people purchased materials for worship and decoration.
Ganeshotsav, celebrated with immense fervor, began in Nashik district, Maharashtra, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesh idols to pandals and homes.
The district's urban and rural areas pulsated with drum beats and chants as the elephant-headed deity commenced his 10-day annual visit.
Crowded markets and elaborate security arrangements marked the celebrations, reflecting immense devotion and cultural significance.
