Nashik Celebrates Ganeshotsav with Reverberating Festivity

Ganeshotsav, celebrated with immense fervor, began in Nashik district, Maharashtra, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesh idols to pandals and homes.

The district's urban and rural areas pulsated with drum beats and chants as the elephant-headed deity commenced his 10-day annual visit.

Crowded markets and elaborate security arrangements marked the celebrations, reflecting immense devotion and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)