Floodwaters Engulf Gurdwara Darbar Sahib: Urgent Cross-Border Cooperation Needed

Floodwaters from the Ravi River have inundated the Kartarpur Corridor, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a significant Sikh shrine. Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar has urged India and Pakistan to coordinate efforts to prevent future flooding and protect the sacred site. Rescue operations are underway, with many stranded individuals being evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Floodwaters from the Ravi River have submerged the Kartarpur Corridor, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, a site of profound significance to the Sikh community worldwide.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has called for immediate cross-border cooperation between India and Pakistan to prevent future flooding and safeguard the sacred site, which has seen several feet of water inundate its premises.

Rescue operations are ongoing as more than 100 individuals, primarily staff members, were stranded amidst rising waters. The incident underscores the necessity for effective flood management and durable protective measures along the riverbanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

