Floodwaters Engulf Gurdwara Darbar Sahib: Urgent Cross-Border Cooperation Needed

Floodwaters from the Ravi River have submerged the Kartarpur Corridor, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, a site of profound significance to the Sikh community worldwide.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has called for immediate cross-border cooperation between India and Pakistan to prevent future flooding and safeguard the sacred site, which has seen several feet of water inundate its premises.

Rescue operations are ongoing as more than 100 individuals, primarily staff members, were stranded amidst rising waters. The incident underscores the necessity for effective flood management and durable protective measures along the riverbanks.

