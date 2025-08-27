Political Rivals Unite for Sacred Journey

Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel initially expressed reluctance to aid Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in his Narmada Parikrama pilgrimage due to their political rivalry. However, a chance meeting in Parliament and counsel from his elders convinced Patel to extend his support.

Despite their opposing political affiliations, Patel recognized the religious importance of the pilgrimage. Singh sought Patel's guidance, aware of the minister's extensive experience with the circumambulation.

During their meeting in Delhi, Patel provided Singh with the necessary information for the journey, even recommending resources from renowned writer Amritlal Vegad. Singh and his wife commenced their Parikrama on September 30, 2017, completing the 3,300 km spiritual journey in 192 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)