Political Rivals Unite for Sacred Journey

Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel initially hesitated to assist Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh with his Narmada Parikrama due to their political rivalry. Persuaded by his elders and a chance meeting in Parliament, Patel eventually provided guidance, marking a rare moment of unity over the religious pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel initially expressed reluctance to aid Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in his Narmada Parikrama pilgrimage due to their political rivalry. However, a chance meeting in Parliament and counsel from his elders convinced Patel to extend his support.

Despite their opposing political affiliations, Patel recognized the religious importance of the pilgrimage. Singh sought Patel's guidance, aware of the minister's extensive experience with the circumambulation.

During their meeting in Delhi, Patel provided Singh with the necessary information for the journey, even recommending resources from renowned writer Amritlal Vegad. Singh and his wife commenced their Parikrama on September 30, 2017, completing the 3,300 km spiritual journey in 192 days.

