Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Vinayaka Chaviti, Prays for Andhra Pradesh's Prosperity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked the festival of Vinayaka Chaviti with prayers for the state's continued advancement. Celebrating at Sitara Centre in Vijayawada, Naidu gathered with the Doondi Ganesh Seva Samiti beside a towering 72 ft idol of Lord Vinayaka.

An official statement highlighted Naidu's wishes for the state's prosperity and the happiness of its people, emphasizing the TDP government's initiatives such as providing free electricity to festival participants, an effort costing approximately Rs 30 crore.

Naidu also mentioned the state's thriving water reservoirs and irrigation projects as testaments to the 'blessings of the rain God', underscoring the region's agricultural and infrastructural growth under his administration.