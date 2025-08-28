Left Menu

KPop Demon Hunters Soars: Netflix's Anime Hit Tops Charts and Box Office

The Netflix animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' has taken charts by storm, featuring the popular song 'Golden' by EJAE. It topped the domestic box office, a rare feat for streaming movies. Other entertainment highlights include Lil Nas X's arrest and Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' is making waves both musically and cinematically. With the hit song 'Golden' by South Korean artist EJAE, the movie has resonated widely, capturing top spots on music and movie charts.

In a surprise victory for Netflix, the anime film topped the U.S. and Canada box office, earning around $18 million over the weekend, marking a significant achievement for the streaming service.

Other entertainment news includes pop star Lil Nas X reassuring fans after his recent arrest in Los Angeles and the engagement of singer Taylor Swift to NFL player Travis Kelce, ending their two-year romance with a public announcement on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

