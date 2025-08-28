Nuakhai: Celebrating the Agrarian Spirit of Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to citizens as the country celebrates Nuakhai, an important agrarian festival in Odisha. This festival serves as a platform to express gratitude towards farmers, fostering goodwill and intimacy among communities.

Primarily observed in Odisha's western districts, Nuakhai features the ceremonial offering of the first crop of the season to a deity. It is a time for families to seek blessings from elders, underscoring the importance of respect and tradition.

President Murmu, originating from Odisha herself, sent heartfelt messages to her fellow citizens, particularly those in her home state. Her advocacy for the festival highlights its role in honoring agriculture and appreciating the backbone of the nation's economy—its farmers.

