Salman Khan Lights Up Ganesh Chaturthi with Family Celebrations

Salman Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, shared a glimpse of his family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media. The video features Khan along with his parents, Salma and Salim Khan, participating in an aarti at their residence, adorned with a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol.

Salman's siblings, including Arbaz and Sohail Khan, and his sisters, Alvira Khan and Arpita, along with her husband Aayush Sharma and their children, also took part in the festivities. The family's devotion and unity were on full display during this revered Hindu festival.

Besides the Khan family, the video captured actor-couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrating with their children. Salman Khan's next appearance will be in 'Battle of Galwan', a film focusing on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

(With inputs from agencies.)