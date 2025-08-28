Left Menu

Celluloid Dreams Embraces 'Songs of Forgotten Trees': A Cinematic Triumph

'Songs of Forgotten Trees', a debut film by Anuparna Roy, explores the relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai and premieres at the Venice International Film Festival. Acquired by Celluloid Dreams, the film showcases a blend of beauty, survival, and unexpected kinship in a bustling city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:17 IST
Celluloid Dreams Embraces 'Songs of Forgotten Trees': A Cinematic Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French film distributor Celluloid Dreams has secured global sales rights for 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', the debut feature by filmmaker Anuparna Roy, one of the Indian movies set to debut at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Presented by renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film will make its mark in the festival's prestigious Orizzonti Competition on September 1. The Orizzonti section is well-known for spotlighting new cinematic trends and debut works from emerging talents.

'Songs of Forgotten Trees' intricately unravels the lives of two migrant women in Mumbai, portrayed by Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel. The narrative delves into their evolving relationship, underscored by survival and unforeseen kinship amidst the city's unrelenting beat and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NARI 2025 Report Unveils Stark Reality of Women's Safety in India

NARI 2025 Report Unveils Stark Reality of Women's Safety in India

 India
2
Europe Moves to Reinstate U.N. Sanctions Against Iran Amid Tense Nuclear Negotiations

Europe Moves to Reinstate U.N. Sanctions Against Iran Amid Tense Nuclear Neg...

 Global
3
Trade Tensions: Japan Postpones Washington Visit Amid Tariff Dispute

Trade Tensions: Japan Postpones Washington Visit Amid Tariff Dispute

 Japan
4
Grimsby Stuns United: Penalty Heartbreak at Blundell Park

Grimsby Stuns United: Penalty Heartbreak at Blundell Park

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025