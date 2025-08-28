Celluloid Dreams Embraces 'Songs of Forgotten Trees': A Cinematic Triumph

French film distributor Celluloid Dreams has secured global sales rights for 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', the debut feature by filmmaker Anuparna Roy, one of the Indian movies set to debut at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Presented by renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film will make its mark in the festival's prestigious Orizzonti Competition on September 1. The Orizzonti section is well-known for spotlighting new cinematic trends and debut works from emerging talents.

'Songs of Forgotten Trees' intricately unravels the lives of two migrant women in Mumbai, portrayed by Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel. The narrative delves into their evolving relationship, underscored by survival and unforeseen kinship amidst the city's unrelenting beat and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)