Chennai Gears Up for Grand Ganesh Visarjan

The Greater Chennai police have outlined the plan for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The grand ceremonial procession will follow designated routes, with immersions occurring at specific water bodies as specified by the authorities.

Permission has been granted for the installation of 1,519 Vinayaka idols across the city. These will be part of a vibrant 'Visarjan' procession concluding the celebrations on September 6, ensuring a colorful and traditional send-off for the deities.

Security will be tight, with over 16,000 police personnel, along with Home Guards, deployed to ensure the event remains peaceful. Key immersion sites include Marina Beach and areas like Srinivasapuram. Organizers are required to have volunteers at each idol site, maintaining continuous vigilance throughout the festivities.

