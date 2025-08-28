Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: Bollywood's Dynamic Duo Unleash Luxury Lifestyle Brand Athletifreak in India

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, in a new professional collaboration, launch Athletifreak in India. The luxury lifestyle brand emphasizes fitness, movement, and passion. Mira, also an entrepreneur, praises Shahid’s discipline, and together, they aim to promote mindful living through accessible quality apparel, targeting Indian consumers.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput (Photo/Instagram@mira.kapoor). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's powerhouse couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, have embarked on a new professional journey together. The duo has partnered with Athletifreak, a luxury lifestyle brand, aiming to integrate mindful living with a focus on fitness.

Mira, who has a background in entrepreneurship, applauded Shahid's passion for dance and his unwavering discipline in both work and fitness. The couple aims to harmonize their personal and professional lives through this venture. The brand, which Mira's sister Noor Wadhwani co-founded, stands as a testament to their familial and business synergy.

The first Athletifreak store in Asia is set to launch at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi. Mira highlighted the brand's conscious decision to bring quality apparel to Indian consumers, making luxury lifestyle products more accessible. The couple remains focused on impacting the consumer market with a dedication to authentic and competitive offerings.

