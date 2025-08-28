Nuakhai: A Celebration of Harvest and Heritage in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other key leaders extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai, a prominent agrarian festival in western Odisha. The festival is deeply rooted in expressing gratitude towards farmers and celebrating the harvest.

Nuakhai involves offering the first crop of the harvest to local deities and seeking blessings from elders, symbolizing respect for agriculture and farmers' hard work. Participants celebrate by donning new clothes, engaging in traditional music and dances, and enjoying a communal feast with family and friends.

Gathering widespread participation, the festival unites about 10 districts in Odisha, as families come together to honor their cultural heritage. Leaders emphasized the importance of this festival in fostering community bonds and encouraged citizens to contribute to the region's growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)