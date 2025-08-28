Left Menu

Nuakhai: A Celebration of Harvest and Heritage in Odisha

Nuakhai, an agrarian festival celebrated in western Odisha, sees people offering the first crop to deities and receiving blessings. Key leaders extended greetings, emphasizing gratitude to farmers and cultural unity. The festival underscores togetherness through rituals, new clothes, and local music, fostering community bonds and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:40 IST
Nuakhai: A Celebration of Harvest and Heritage in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other key leaders extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai, a prominent agrarian festival in western Odisha. The festival is deeply rooted in expressing gratitude towards farmers and celebrating the harvest.

Nuakhai involves offering the first crop of the harvest to local deities and seeking blessings from elders, symbolizing respect for agriculture and farmers' hard work. Participants celebrate by donning new clothes, engaging in traditional music and dances, and enjoying a communal feast with family and friends.

Gathering widespread participation, the festival unites about 10 districts in Odisha, as families come together to honor their cultural heritage. Leaders emphasized the importance of this festival in fostering community bonds and encouraged citizens to contribute to the region's growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025