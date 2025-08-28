Salman Khan Battles Jerai Fitness Over Rs 7.24 Crore Insolvency Case

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has escalated his legal battle with Jerai Fitness to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Khan is challenging a previous NCLT ruling that dismissed his plea to start insolvency proceedings over an outstanding amount of Rs 7.24 crore.

The dispute centers around the 'BEING STRONG' fitness brand, which Khan co-established with Jerai Fitness. The appeal was initially listed before an NCLAT bench but was postponed last week at the request of Khan's counsel.

The petition is now scheduled for a hearing on September 15. Earlier, the NCLT had rejected Khan's insolvency plea, describing the claim as 'disputed' and suitable for recovery proceedings. Despite this, Khan argues the debt stands at Rs 1.63 crore along with GST as undisputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)