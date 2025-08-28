Left Menu

Salman Khan Battles Jerai Fitness Over Rs 7.24 Crore Insolvency Case

Bollywood star Salman Khan has contested an NCLT order at NCLAT regarding an unpaid sum of Rs 7.24 crore from Jerai Fitness. The dispute involves 'BEING STRONG', a fitness brand. The hearing has been rescheduled for September 15, as Khan claims the debt owed is undisputed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:11 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has escalated his legal battle with Jerai Fitness to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Khan is challenging a previous NCLT ruling that dismissed his plea to start insolvency proceedings over an outstanding amount of Rs 7.24 crore.

The dispute centers around the 'BEING STRONG' fitness brand, which Khan co-established with Jerai Fitness. The appeal was initially listed before an NCLAT bench but was postponed last week at the request of Khan's counsel.

The petition is now scheduled for a hearing on September 15. Earlier, the NCLT had rejected Khan's insolvency plea, describing the claim as 'disputed' and suitable for recovery proceedings. Despite this, Khan argues the debt stands at Rs 1.63 crore along with GST as undisputed.

