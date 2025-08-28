Empowering Naga Youth: Bridging Heritage and Global Challenges

Nagaland's Minister for Rural Development and SIRD, Metsubo Jamir, emphasized the complementary nature of global education and cultural preservation at the 31st General Conference of the Naga Students' Federation.

He stressed the need for youths to stay rooted in their cultural identity while embracing global changes, highlighting that preserving cultural identity is essential for well-being, belonging, and continuity across generations. Jamir called for the revival of indigenous languages and practices.

The conference, with nearly 1,500 participants, spotlighted cultural preservation amidst global transformation. Naga Students' Federation President Medovi Rhi reaffirmed their commitment to youth rights and indigenous entitlements, while warning against internal disunity impacting the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)