Left Menu

Empowering Naga Youth: Bridging Heritage and Global Challenges

Nagaland’s Minister Metsubo Jamir emphasized the importance of cultural preservation alongside global education, urging Naga youth to balance their identity with global changes. At the Naga Students’ Federation conference, he advocated for reviving indigenous practices and languages while facing global challenges with empathy and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:09 IST
Empowering Naga Youth: Bridging Heritage and Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Minister for Rural Development and SIRD, Metsubo Jamir, emphasized the complementary nature of global education and cultural preservation at the 31st General Conference of the Naga Students' Federation.

He stressed the need for youths to stay rooted in their cultural identity while embracing global changes, highlighting that preserving cultural identity is essential for well-being, belonging, and continuity across generations. Jamir called for the revival of indigenous languages and practices.

The conference, with nearly 1,500 participants, spotlighted cultural preservation amidst global transformation. Naga Students' Federation President Medovi Rhi reaffirmed their commitment to youth rights and indigenous entitlements, while warning against internal disunity impacting the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RPI (A) to Launch Nationwide Agitation for Private Sector Reservation

RPI (A) to Launch Nationwide Agitation for Private Sector Reservation

 India
2
Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions

Iran Condemns European Action on Nuclear Sanctions

 Global
3
Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Politics

Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Polit...

 India
4
MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures

MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025