Mumbai's Ganesh Festival Goes Eco-Friendly with BMC's New Initiatives

Mumbai witnessed the immersion of nearly 30,000 Ganesh idols by Thursday night during the city's ongoing 10-day festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported.

This year, BMC has emphasized eco-friendly practices by encouraging the use of artificial ponds for idol immersions and offering free resources to idol makers. Despite the festivities, no untoward incidents were reported.

The civic body has advised attendees to exercise caution on several bridges and urged processions to advance swiftly. Free land and materials have been provided to over 500 idol makers to support environmental consciousness.