Mumbai's Ganesh Festival Goes Eco-Friendly with BMC's New Initiatives
Mumbai has seen nearly 30,000 Ganesh idols immersed by Thursday night during the ongoing 10-day festival. This year, measures have been taken to promote eco-friendly practices, such as the use of artificial ponds and eco-friendly materials. No incidents occurred, and BMC has advised caution on certain bridges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai witnessed the immersion of nearly 30,000 Ganesh idols by Thursday night during the city's ongoing 10-day festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported.
This year, BMC has emphasized eco-friendly practices by encouraging the use of artificial ponds for idol immersions and offering free resources to idol makers. Despite the festivities, no untoward incidents were reported.
The civic body has advised attendees to exercise caution on several bridges and urged processions to advance swiftly. Free land and materials have been provided to over 500 idol makers to support environmental consciousness.
