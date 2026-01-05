Left Menu

Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls Ill

Senior BJP leader Narayan Rane experienced dizziness during a speech in Chiplun, leading to a brief scare. He was taken for rest with low blood sugar cited as the cause. This incident follows Rane's recent contemplation of political retirement due to age. He is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:45 IST
Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls Ill
Narayan Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Narayan Rane caused alarm among attendees at a farmers' festival in Chiplun when he became unwell during his speech. The event, set in his home turf of Konkan, witnessed a dramatic moment as Rane showed signs of dizziness, leading to intervention from event organizers and staff.

Witnesses reported that Rane's voice began to waver before he was swiftly led off the stage, declining any engagement with the media. Prashant Yadav, an aide to Rane, explained that the leader's unease was due to low blood sugar levels and the heat, confirming that Rane is now in stable condition after receiving prompt medical care.

The incident unfolded shortly after Rane expressed a desire to retire from politics, citing his age. With a storied career, Rane served as the chief minister of Maharashtra in 1999 and later held several ministerial roles, ultimately joining the BJP and serving as a Union minister until 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

 Bangladesh
2
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
3
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India
4
Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026