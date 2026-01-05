Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls Ill

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Narayan Rane caused alarm among attendees at a farmers' festival in Chiplun when he became unwell during his speech. The event, set in his home turf of Konkan, witnessed a dramatic moment as Rane showed signs of dizziness, leading to intervention from event organizers and staff.

Witnesses reported that Rane's voice began to waver before he was swiftly led off the stage, declining any engagement with the media. Prashant Yadav, an aide to Rane, explained that the leader's unease was due to low blood sugar levels and the heat, confirming that Rane is now in stable condition after receiving prompt medical care.

The incident unfolded shortly after Rane expressed a desire to retire from politics, citing his age. With a storied career, Rane served as the chief minister of Maharashtra in 1999 and later held several ministerial roles, ultimately joining the BJP and serving as a Union minister until 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)