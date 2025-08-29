Jammu & Kashmir Prepares for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a review meeting on Thursday to ensure readiness for the upcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The event, observed in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered highly significant in the Muslim world.

During discussions at the Hazratbal Shrine, the chief minister emphasized the importance of comprehensive arrangements, ranging from traffic management to safety measures. Abdullah highlighted the need for effective parking solutions, regulated traffic routes, frequent shuttle services, and controlled fare systems to facilitate smooth access for devotees.

Abdullah further stressed the deployment of visible police presence, including female officers, to boost security and trust among attendees. He urged for uninterrupted power and water supplies, along with essential services such as medical facilities and sanitation units, to be readily available.