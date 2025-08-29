Left Menu

Pema Khandu Thanks Modi for Boosting Arunachal Culture in Japan

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for promoting the state's cultural heritage in Japan. During Modi's Tokyo visit, he donned the traditional Tukok of the Galo tribe, embodying the rich craftsmanship of Arunachal Pradesh. Modi also bolstered India-Japan economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:28 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shining a spotlight on the state's cultural heritage globally during his Japan visit.

In Tokyo, Modi showcased Arunachal's vibrant traditions by wearing a traditional outfit from the Galo tribe, which resonated well with Khandu's emphasis on the #VocalForLocal campaign.

Additionally, Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum, highlighting the mutual benefits of blending Japan's technology with India's talent under the 'Make in India' initiative.

