Pema Khandu Thanks Modi for Boosting Arunachal Culture in Japan

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shining a spotlight on the state's cultural heritage globally during his Japan visit.

In Tokyo, Modi showcased Arunachal's vibrant traditions by wearing a traditional outfit from the Galo tribe, which resonated well with Khandu's emphasis on the #VocalForLocal campaign.

Additionally, Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum, highlighting the mutual benefits of blending Japan's technology with India's talent under the 'Make in India' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)