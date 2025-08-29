Left Menu

Bugonia: A Riveting Ride Through Dystopian Realities

Yorgos Lanthimos' film 'Bugonia' features a man believing an alien conspiracy abducts a pharmaceutical head. The thriller combines sci-fi, horror, and comedy, reflecting real-world issues. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, it underscores crucial global themes. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons star as it challenges societal norms and acts as a wake-up call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venice | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:32 IST
The new Yorgos Lanthimos film 'Bugonia' explores the fringe world of conspiracy theories through the story of a man who kidnaps a pharmaceutical company head, believing her to be an alien. Featuring Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone, the film delves into paranoia and the deep-rooted fears of societal collapse.

'Bugonia' premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it competed for the coveted Golden Lion. The film, a reimagining of the 2003 Korean movie 'Save the Green Planet!', masterfully blends elements of science fiction, horror, and comedy. Written by Will Tracy, its development spanned several years, with prominent involvement from Ari Aster before Lanthimos took the helm.

Lanthimos commented on the eerie relevance of the film's themes, highlighting its connection to current global issues such as technology, AI, and climate change. Emma Stone expressed her admiration for the script and the collaborative environment Lanthimos fosters, pointing to the film's humor and poignancy as vital tools for reflection.

