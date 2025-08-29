Controversy Surrounds Mysuru Dasara Festival Invitation

BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar has called on International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to clarify her stance on the Kannada language and Goddess Chamundeshwari. This request follows a decision by the Karnataka government to have Mushtaq inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival, a move that has sparked controversy.

Mushtaq, honored for her book 'Heart Lamp: Selected Stories,' has been embroiled in a debate over a 2023 video where she reportedly critiqued the elevation of the Kannada language to divine status. Wadiyar insists Mushtaq must clarify her comments to assure participation in the religious ceremonies associated with the festival.

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks on the inclusivity of Chamundi Hills and its religious affiliations have further fueled the debate. Wadiyar deemed these comments as irresponsible, given the religious significance of the site in Hindu tradition.