Bisleri Partners with Indian Army for Eco Zone Development in Sikkim

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has joined hands with the Indian Army at Gangtok Military Station, Sikkim, to create an Eco Zone focused on plastic waste management. The collaboration, under the Bottles for Change (BFC) program, seeks to enhance recycling efforts and foster a culture of sustainability.

This significant agreement, marked by the signing of a Letter of Association and a Memorandum of Understanding, was attended by senior army officials and Bisleri representatives. It aims at raising awareness, driving behavioral changes, and promoting eco-friendly practices amidst the stunning Himalayan backdrop of the military station.

Commenting on the initiative, Bisleri's CEO, Mr. Angelo George, emphasized the honor of collaborating with the Indian Army, underscoring a shared vision of sustainability and national pride. The partnership stands as a testament to Bisleri's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and aligns with the core values of stewardship and community impact.

