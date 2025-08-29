Left Menu

Celebrities Flock to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal sees a star-studded line-up including Ektaa Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sachin Tendulkar, as they join in the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festival, honouring Lord Ganesha, began on August 27 and attracts devotees from across the globe.

Updated: 29-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:35 IST
Mumbai witnessed a flurry of celebrity activity as the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal became the focal point for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. TV and film producer Ektaa Kapoor, adorned in traditional attire, sought divine blessings at the historic venue, revered for its 80-year history.

Joining Kapoor in offering prayers was Bollywood's Varun Dhawan. Amidst tight security, the beloved actor smiled and waved to fans as he partook in the spiritual festivities. The event marks a significant time in India, with nationwide celebrations kicking off from August 27.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his family, was another high-profile devotee at the pandal. The Tendulkars joined countless others in paying homage to Lord Ganesha, the deity of new beginnings. This ten-day festival, steeped in tradition, continues to attract throngs of worshippers.

