After the Hunt: Julia Roberts, Feminism, and Festival Debates

At the Venice Film Festival, 'After the Hunt,' a film starring Julia Roberts, has become a focal point for discussions on feminism and the #MeToo movement. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie centers on misconduct allegations in an academic setting, igniting a spectrum of viewpoints among audiences.

Julia Roberts, who plays a philosophy professor in the film, addressed concerns on whether the narrative undermines feminist progress. 'It's about stirring conversation,' Roberts stated, emphasizing the film's intention to provoke diverse emotions and beliefs.

With a nod to Woody Allen's stylistic influences, Guadagnino discussed the artistic choices behind the film, such as its font, further linking it to famed cinematic works. Set for U.S. release by Amazon MGM Studios on October 10, 'After the Hunt' continues to generate buzz both within and outside the festival circuit.

