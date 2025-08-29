Left Menu

After the Hunt: Julia Roberts, Feminism, and Festival Debates

At the Venice Film Festival, Julia Roberts and Luca Guadagnino fielded questions about their film 'After the Hunt,' which explores themes of misconduct in academia. With its thought-provoking narrative, the film sparks discussions on feminism, truth, and the art of conversation amidst the #MeToo movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venice | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:28 IST
After the Hunt: Julia Roberts, Feminism, and Festival Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

At the Venice Film Festival, 'After the Hunt,' a film starring Julia Roberts, has become a focal point for discussions on feminism and the #MeToo movement. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie centers on misconduct allegations in an academic setting, igniting a spectrum of viewpoints among audiences.

Julia Roberts, who plays a philosophy professor in the film, addressed concerns on whether the narrative undermines feminist progress. 'It's about stirring conversation,' Roberts stated, emphasizing the film's intention to provoke diverse emotions and beliefs.

With a nod to Woody Allen's stylistic influences, Guadagnino discussed the artistic choices behind the film, such as its font, further linking it to famed cinematic works. Set for U.S. release by Amazon MGM Studios on October 10, 'After the Hunt' continues to generate buzz both within and outside the festival circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

 India
2
India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

 India
3
Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.

Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting tw...

 India
4
Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025