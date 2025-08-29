AI Magic and Hollywood Glam: Las Vegas Welcomes Immersive 'Wizard of Oz'

The entertainment world is abuzz with the introduction of an AI-enhanced performance of 'The Wizard of Oz' in Las Vegas. The show integrates swirling winds and drone-operated monkeys, leading attendees down a yellow-brick carpet at the cutting-edge Sphere venue, rejuvenating the 1939 classic with cutting-edge technology.

Notably, Emma Stone takes center stage with her performance in 'Bugonia' at the Venice Film Festival. The Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos presents a stark, humorous look at the modern world in a film that Stone describes as 'funny and fucked up.'

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts tackles the academic realm in 'After the Hunt,' her latest film directed by Luca Guadagnino. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the film controversially explores a college sexual assault case, with Roberts addressing concerns about its impact on the feminist movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)