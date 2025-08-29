Left Menu

A Symbol of Luck: PM Modi Receives Japan's Daruma Doll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a traditional Daruma doll during his visit to Japan, symbolizing the rich cultural ties between India and Japan. The doll, associated with good luck and influenced by the Indian monk Bodhidharma, underscores the deep historical connections between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:33 IST
A Symbol of Luck: PM Modi Receives Japan's Daruma Doll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with a traditional Daruma doll during his visit to Japan, highlighting the cultural synergy between the two countries. The doll, a revered symbol of good fortune in Japan, was presented by Rev Seishi Hirose, the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji temple.

Modi, who arrived in Tokyo for a two-day official visit, emphasized the significance of the occasion on social media, expressing gratitude for the gesture that reaffirms the enduring civilizational and spiritual ties shared by India and Japan.

The Daruma doll's roots trace back to the Indian monk Bodhidharma, known in Japan as Daruma Daishi, a pivotal figure in Zen Buddhism. The tradition symbolizes the deep bonds spanning centuries between the two nations, fostering a harmonious cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
2
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India
3
Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

 India
4
Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025