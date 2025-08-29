A Symbol of Luck: PM Modi Receives Japan's Daruma Doll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with a traditional Daruma doll during his visit to Japan, highlighting the cultural synergy between the two countries. The doll, a revered symbol of good fortune in Japan, was presented by Rev Seishi Hirose, the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji temple.

Modi, who arrived in Tokyo for a two-day official visit, emphasized the significance of the occasion on social media, expressing gratitude for the gesture that reaffirms the enduring civilizational and spiritual ties shared by India and Japan.

The Daruma doll's roots trace back to the Indian monk Bodhidharma, known in Japan as Daruma Daishi, a pivotal figure in Zen Buddhism. The tradition symbolizes the deep bonds spanning centuries between the two nations, fostering a harmonious cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)