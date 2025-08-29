Left Menu

Digital Leap: SPNIWCD Launches New Web Portal

The SPNIWCD launched a new website to enhance digital governance for women and child development. The platform offers e-learning modules, a digital library, and a dashboard for updates. It facilitates online registrations and hosts resources on key initiatives, improving accessibility and inclusivity in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:07 IST
Digital Leap: SPNIWCD Launches New Web Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) has taken a significant step towards digital governance with the launch of its new website. Unveiled on Friday, this initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development is expected to improve access to essential learning and training resources.

Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi emphasized the platform's potential as a key tool for disseminating knowledge and resources. The website includes various features such as e-learning modules, an e-archive, and a comprehensive digital library, along with a real-time dashboard to track training programs and institutional activities.

The new portal also facilitates online registrations for services like the Child Guidance Centre and the National Curriculum Framework, featuring an interactive feedback system for user suggestions. Additionally, it provides extensive resources on flagship initiatives focusing on child protection, women's empowerment, safety, and nutrition, supporting inclusive access to critical information and services.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

 India
3
Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

 India
4
Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025