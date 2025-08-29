Digital Leap: SPNIWCD Launches New Web Portal

The Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) has taken a significant step towards digital governance with the launch of its new website. Unveiled on Friday, this initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development is expected to improve access to essential learning and training resources.

Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi emphasized the platform's potential as a key tool for disseminating knowledge and resources. The website includes various features such as e-learning modules, an e-archive, and a comprehensive digital library, along with a real-time dashboard to track training programs and institutional activities.

The new portal also facilitates online registrations for services like the Child Guidance Centre and the National Curriculum Framework, featuring an interactive feedback system for user suggestions. Additionally, it provides extensive resources on flagship initiatives focusing on child protection, women's empowerment, safety, and nutrition, supporting inclusive access to critical information and services.