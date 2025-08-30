Left Menu

Film Set Scuffle: Assault Incident Rocks 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2' Crew

A crew member from the film 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was assaulted during shooting in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to an FIR being filed and the arrest of the main accused, Meraj Ali. The attack targeted production head Zoheb Solapurwala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A member of the film crew for 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2', starring notable actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was reportedly attacked by locals in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The unrest has prompted a police investigation.

The incident occurred during filming on Thornhill Road on August 27. Following the altercation, an official complaint was filed, leading to an FIR on August 28, reported Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar.

The targeted official, Zoheb Solapurwala of BR Chopra Films, faced aggression from residents, culminating in the arrest of the main suspect, Meraj Ali.

