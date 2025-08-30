Film Set Scuffle: Assault Incident Rocks 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2' Crew

A member of the film crew for 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2', starring notable actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was reportedly attacked by locals in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The unrest has prompted a police investigation.

The incident occurred during filming on Thornhill Road on August 27. Following the altercation, an official complaint was filed, leading to an FIR on August 28, reported Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar.

The targeted official, Zoheb Solapurwala of BR Chopra Films, faced aggression from residents, culminating in the arrest of the main suspect, Meraj Ali.