Left Menu

Las Vegas Shines with AI-Powered 'Wizard of Oz'

AI and drone technology enhance the immersive experience of 'The Wizard of Oz' in Las Vegas. Meta faces scrutiny for using celebrity images in chatbots without permission. Julia Roberts defends her new Venice film, while Emma Stone stars in 'Bugonia'. A documentary highlights journalist Seymour Hersh's career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 02:29 IST
Las Vegas Shines with AI-Powered 'Wizard of Oz'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Las Vegas, technology took center stage with a groundbreaking, AI-enhanced version of 'The Wizard of Oz'. The premiere featured swirling winds and drone-operated monkeys, bringing the Hollywood classic to life in a new, immersive way. Guests followed a yellow-brick carpet to the advanced, dome-shaped Sphere venue.

Controversy arose as Meta was found to have created flirty chatbots using the likenesses of celebrities like Taylor Swift without consent. This discovery, made by Reuters, highlights potential ethical issues in digital representation.

Meanwhile, notable appearances at the Venice Film Festival included Julia Roberts, who defended her film's portrayal of sensitive themes, and Emma Stone, starring in a Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy. Additionally, a documentary on journalist Seymour Hersh premiered, showcasing his impactful investigative career.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

 United States
2
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

 Global
3
FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025