In Las Vegas, technology took center stage with a groundbreaking, AI-enhanced version of 'The Wizard of Oz'. The premiere featured swirling winds and drone-operated monkeys, bringing the Hollywood classic to life in a new, immersive way. Guests followed a yellow-brick carpet to the advanced, dome-shaped Sphere venue.

Controversy arose as Meta was found to have created flirty chatbots using the likenesses of celebrities like Taylor Swift without consent. This discovery, made by Reuters, highlights potential ethical issues in digital representation.

Meanwhile, notable appearances at the Venice Film Festival included Julia Roberts, who defended her film's portrayal of sensitive themes, and Emma Stone, starring in a Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy. Additionally, a documentary on journalist Seymour Hersh premiered, showcasing his impactful investigative career.