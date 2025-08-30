Left Menu

Cultural Tapestry: Uniting Hainan and Malaysia

The documentary 'Charming Hainan, Enchanted Malaysia' showcases the cultural ties between China and Malaysia. Co-produced by Hainan International Media Center and BERNAMA, it dives into shared cultural symbols across five episodes, exploring history and emotion. The series launches globally on various platforms on August 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haikou | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:46 IST
The cultural documentary 'Charming Hainan, Enchanted Malaysia,' produced by China's Hainan International Media Center and Malaysia's BERNAMA, is making its global debut on August 28. It highlights the longstanding cultural connections and emotional bonds between Hainan, China, and Malaysia.

Comprising five episodes—Tea-Table Topics, Reunion Feast, Heritage Worn Close, Echoes of Living Qiong Opera, and Homesick Shores—the series celebrates shared cultural icons such as Wenchang Chicken, Hainan Chicken Rice, and Qilou buildings. Filmed across Hainan, Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka, this joint production illustrates cultural fusion through relatable narratives and vivid storytelling.

The documentary offers a vivid exploration of culture that transcends boundaries, resonating with audience members across ASEAN. It will be aired via multiple digital platforms, including HIMC's and Bernama's websites, and social media channels like WeChat, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, alongside Bernama TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

