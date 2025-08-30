Anticipation Builds for 'Aaryan': Vishnu Vishal's Return to the Big Screen

Vishnu Vishal, a prominent actor in Tamil cinema, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest film, ''Aaryan''. Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 31, this crime thriller sees Vishnu return as a solo lead, a role that took him 34 challenging months to bring to fruition.

''Aaryan'' marks another milestone in Vishnu's career, following his debut in 2009 with ''Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu''. His filmography includes hits such as ''Silukkuvarupatti Singam'' and ''Ratsasan''. The actor proudly shared the film's release date and poster on Instagram, expressing his eagerness to return to the silver screen.

Written and directed by Praveen K, the film is produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz and features a talented cast including Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath. As the release date approaches, audiences are eager to see what this gripping storyline has in store.