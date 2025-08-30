Assam Welcomes 'Vrindavani Vastra' on Loan from British Museum for 2027 Exhibit
The 'Vrindavani Vastra', a prized 16th-century silk textile, is set to be loaned to Assam by the British Museum for an 18-month display in 2027, confirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Conditions for the loan include establishing a state-of-the-art museum meeting the museum's environmental and security standards.
The JSW Group of companies has agreed to construct the required museum as part of its CSR initiative. Land for the project has been allocated, signaling a significant step towards hosting the textile in Assam.
The British Museum's Director, Dr. Nicholas Cullinan, supports this initiative and commits to a digital version of the textile, with plans for a special exhibition in February 2026 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. Additionally, a new edition of Richard Blurton's book on the 'Vrindavani Vastra' will be released, enhancing accessibility and awareness.