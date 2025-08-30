Left Menu

Punjab's Stars Unite for Flood Relief: A Cultural Call to Action

In response to the devastating floods affecting numerous districts in Punjab, local singers and artists, including Satinder Sartaaj and Jasbir Jassi, are stepping up to provide aid. Community leader Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has called for solidarity and support. Multiple agencies are working together to address the crisis caused by the swollen rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:01 IST
Punjab's Stars Unite for Flood Relief: A Cultural Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in several Punjab districts, the state's music icons are stepping forward to provide crucial assistance.

Famed singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj has made a remarkable gesture by ensuring a month's supply of rations for 500 families in Ajnala, Amritsar, according to officials.

Meanwhile, singer Jasbir Jassi has shared a contact number, urging people to report their needs so his team can deliver essential relief materials. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has also encouraged the community to aid those in distress, highlighting the urgency of understanding the floods' root causes. As rivers swell due to downpours in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, multi-agency efforts are underway to support victims.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Tragedy in Rohini: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

 India
2
Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

 Netherlands
3
Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Sanaa, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the re...

 Global
4
Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

Denmark Criticizes Israel's Impact on Middle East Peace

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025