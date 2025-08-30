Punjab's Stars Unite for Flood Relief: A Cultural Call to Action
In response to the devastating floods affecting numerous districts in Punjab, local singers and artists, including Satinder Sartaaj and Jasbir Jassi, are stepping up to provide aid. Community leader Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has called for solidarity and support. Multiple agencies are working together to address the crisis caused by the swollen rivers.
In the wake of devastating floods in several Punjab districts, the state's music icons are stepping forward to provide crucial assistance.
Famed singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj has made a remarkable gesture by ensuring a month's supply of rations for 500 families in Ajnala, Amritsar, according to officials.
Meanwhile, singer Jasbir Jassi has shared a contact number, urging people to report their needs so his team can deliver essential relief materials. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has also encouraged the community to aid those in distress, highlighting the urgency of understanding the floods' root causes. As rivers swell due to downpours in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, multi-agency efforts are underway to support victims.