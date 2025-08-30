Punjab's Stars Unite for Flood Relief: A Cultural Call to Action

In the wake of devastating floods in several Punjab districts, the state's music icons are stepping forward to provide crucial assistance.

Famed singer and actor Satinder Sartaaj has made a remarkable gesture by ensuring a month's supply of rations for 500 families in Ajnala, Amritsar, according to officials.

Meanwhile, singer Jasbir Jassi has shared a contact number, urging people to report their needs so his team can deliver essential relief materials. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has also encouraged the community to aid those in distress, highlighting the urgency of understanding the floods' root causes. As rivers swell due to downpours in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, multi-agency efforts are underway to support victims.