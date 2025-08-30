Left Menu

Tragedy at Kalkaji Temple: A Family's Dreams Shattered

Yogendra Singh, a devoted sewadaar at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, was tragically killed following a violent dispute over prasad distribution. His family is left devastated, with their dreams for a better future shattered, as the police investigate the events leading to this heartbreaking incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:29 IST
Tragedy struck at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple when a sewadaar, Yogendra Singh, was fatally assaulted during a dispute over prasad distribution. Singh, who lived with his in-laws and supported his family on a modest income from temple work, was dedicated to providing his children with a better future through education.

The violent altercation occurred on Friday night, leaving Singh critically injured, and he succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The attack followed a quarrel with visitors demanding 'chunniprasad', which Singh couldn't provide as it had run out.

Authorities captured the incident on CCTV, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved. As Singh's family grapples with their loss, his brother Kaushal Singh expressed profound grief and concern for what lies ahead for Singh's widow and children, who now face an uncertain future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

