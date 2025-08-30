VOA Job Cuts Spark Legal Battle: The Fate of US Global Media at Stake
The US Agency for Global Media, overseeing Voice of America and other international broadcasters, is cutting over 500 jobs, sparking a legal clash. Acting CEO Kari Lake's decision follows a court ruling protecting VOA Director Michael Abramowitz from removal. Employees challenge the agency's compliance and decision-making process.
The U.S. Agency for Global Media, responsible for overseeing Voice of America and other international broadcasters, is implementing significant job cuts affecting over 500 employees. This decision, led by acting CEO Kari Lake, has fueled an ongoing legal dispute about the agency's future and operations.
A federal judge recently intervened, blocking the removal of VOA Director Michael Abramowitz without the International Broadcasting Advisory Board's approval. The judge emphasized that firing Abramowitz would contradict legal provisions, highlighting the contentious nature of these administrative actions.
Amidst the turmoil, the agency plans to maintain its mission despite the reduction in force. Employees have publicly questioned the administration's strategy, seeking transparency and adherence to Congressional oversight in the decision-making process. The agency's networks, reaching millions globally, represent a significant tool for U.S. influence in combating authoritarianism.
