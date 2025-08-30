Left Menu

VOA Job Cuts Spark Legal Battle: The Fate of US Global Media at Stake

The US Agency for Global Media, overseeing Voice of America and other international broadcasters, is cutting over 500 jobs, sparking a legal clash. Acting CEO Kari Lake's decision follows a court ruling protecting VOA Director Michael Abramowitz from removal. Employees challenge the agency's compliance and decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:34 IST
VOA Job Cuts Spark Legal Battle: The Fate of US Global Media at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Agency for Global Media, responsible for overseeing Voice of America and other international broadcasters, is implementing significant job cuts affecting over 500 employees. This decision, led by acting CEO Kari Lake, has fueled an ongoing legal dispute about the agency's future and operations.

A federal judge recently intervened, blocking the removal of VOA Director Michael Abramowitz without the International Broadcasting Advisory Board's approval. The judge emphasized that firing Abramowitz would contradict legal provisions, highlighting the contentious nature of these administrative actions.

Amidst the turmoil, the agency plans to maintain its mission despite the reduction in force. Employees have publicly questioned the administration's strategy, seeking transparency and adherence to Congressional oversight in the decision-making process. The agency's networks, reaching millions globally, represent a significant tool for U.S. influence in combating authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025