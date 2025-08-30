Sikh Leaders Mobilize to Aid Flood-Hit Punjab

The Akal Takht's officiating jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Sikh community and organizations to provide aid to those affected by the recent floods in Punjab.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring that no villager is left without shelter or food, and emphasized the need for continued support as the region begins its recovery. Sister organizations are urged to assist even more post-floods.

Gargaj criticized the state's handling of the crisis and praised ongoing relief efforts by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited affected regions to distribute essential relief materials, calling out the government's failure in crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)