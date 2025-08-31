Onam: A Historical Journey Through Time and Tradition

As the Onam festival approaches, the people of Kerala are busy buying new clothes for their loved ones, a tradition known as 'onakkodi.' Centuries-old records show this custom was prevalent among the Travancore royals, with historical accounts of gifting these clothes to notable figures like British Resident Colonel John Munro.

Queen Rani Gouri Lakshmi Bai famously gifted onakkodi to Colonel Munro and his family with a letter describing the auspicious nature of 'Thiruvonam,' coinciding with the sacred birthday of Lord Padmanabha, the titular deity of Travancore. This tradition holds deeply cultural and religious significance, and continues to thrive in Kerala today.

The enduring practice of exchanging gifts during Onam is linked to the legend of Mahabali, a mythical king associated with prosperity and equality. Historian T P Sankarankutty Nair highlights how various communities, including the Kani tribe, still honor this heritage by presenting traditional offerings to the erstwhile royal family amidst the celebrations.

