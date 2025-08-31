Journalist Shot at Manipur Flower Festival: Unveiling Press Freedom Concerns

A chilling incident unfolded in Manipur's Senapati district, as Hornbill TV journalist Deep Saikia was shot while covering a flower festival, authorities revealed on Sunday.

Saikia, who has sustained bullet wounds to his armpits and legs, recounted the harrowing experience while speaking from his hospital bed in Dimapur. The assailant, apprehended by locals wielding an air gun, remains in police custody as inquiries probe the motivation behind the attack.

A recent public confrontation with the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and ongoing threats against Saikia's life add layers to the unfolding drama. Press circles condemn the attack, dubbing it a breach of journalistic freedom, as fact-finding missions and comprehensive investigations are called upon to get to the root of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)