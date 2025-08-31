Left Menu

Journalist Shot at Manipur Flower Festival: Unveiling Press Freedom Concerns

A TV journalist was shot in Manipur's Senapati district during a flower festival assignment. Deep Saikia, from Hornbill TV, sustained injuries in what appears to be a targeted attack. Local authorities apprehended the gunman. Alleged threats and recent tensions with local officials add complexity as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:07 IST
Journalist Shot at Manipur Flower Festival: Unveiling Press Freedom Concerns
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in Manipur's Senapati district, as Hornbill TV journalist Deep Saikia was shot while covering a flower festival, authorities revealed on Sunday.

Saikia, who has sustained bullet wounds to his armpits and legs, recounted the harrowing experience while speaking from his hospital bed in Dimapur. The assailant, apprehended by locals wielding an air gun, remains in police custody as inquiries probe the motivation behind the attack.

A recent public confrontation with the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and ongoing threats against Saikia's life add layers to the unfolding drama. Press circles condemn the attack, dubbing it a breach of journalistic freedom, as fact-finding missions and comprehensive investigations are called upon to get to the root of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.

In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on ...

 Global
2
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
3
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
4
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025