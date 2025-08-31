Left Menu

Tripura Minister Calls for Sobriety in Immersion Processions

Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das condemned the practice of loud music and alcohol-fueled dancing during idol immersion processions, viewing them as contradictory to Hindu culture. Authorities, supported by police actions and high court rulings against excessive noise, aim to reclaim traditional spirituality during festive celebrations.

Tripura's Animal Resources Development Minister, Sudhangshu Das, voiced strong opposition to the practice of playing loud music and engaging in alcohol-induced dancing during idol immersion processions, stating these activities are contrary to Hindu doctrines.

Das's statement arrives as Ganesh Puja kicks off the festive season in the state, prompting a social media appeal to redirect the younger generation towards spirituality. He emphasizes the importance of preserving cultural sanctity amid these celebrations.

In line with this sentiment, the Tripura High Court has prohibited high-decibel sound systems after 10 pm, a move further reinforced by law enforcement taking proactive measures to address sound pollution during the festivities.

