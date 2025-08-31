Generosity Shines: Hyderabad Firms Donate Over Rs 4 Crore to BIRRD Trust
Two Hyderabad-based companies have donated over Rs 4 crore to the BIRRD Trust, as announced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The generous donations, totalling Rs 4.03 crore, were formally handed over to TTD officials at the Srivari temple. Additionally, Rs 10 lakh was given to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.
In a significant gesture of generosity, two companies from Hyderabad have contributed more than Rs 4 crore to the BIRRD Trust. According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the donations, amounting to Rs 4.03 crore, were presented to TTD officials at the esteemed Srivari temple.
This substantial donation was handed over in the form of demand drafts to TTD Chairman B R Naidu and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple premises.
In another act of philanthropy, a devoted individual from Narasaraopet donated Rs 10 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, reinforcing the benevolent spirit towards the temple, renowned as the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine.
